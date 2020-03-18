Colliers Closes Washington Retail Deal

3130 Simpson Ave. Image courtesy of Colliers International

Colliers International has negotiated the sale of a 17,384-square-foot, single-tenant retail property in Hoquiam, Wash. The Rite Aid-leased asset sold for $7.5 million at a cap rate of 7.5 percent. The Colliers team which linked the buyer and seller—two private investors—included Senior Vice President Reza Ghobadi and Associate Vice President Ryan Marn.

The drugstore has 11 years remaining on its triple-net lease, with six five-year renewal options. Located on 2 acres at 3130 Simpson Ave. at the intersection with Myrtle Street, the single-tenant building came online in 2008. The property is 1 mile from Grays Harbor community hospital and within 5 miles of the coastal Washington towns of Aberdeen and Cosmopolis. The surrounding area is home to a number of other national retailers, including 7-Eleven and Dollar Tree.

