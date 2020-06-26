Colliers International Brokers $1.4 Million Industrial Sale

RL MIT LLC has purchased 2175 Premier Row in Orlando, a freestanding industrial building that more investors have set eyes on. The sale, led by Colliers International agents, was worth $1,393,600.

Matt Sullivan, Wilson McDowell and Bobby Isola of the firm’s Central Florida office represented the seller, while Lee Morris of Cushman & Wakefield spoke for the buyer. The seller, Juice Juice & Juice, Inc. received offers from four different companies and the property finally sold above asking price which indicates an increased interest for quality Central Florida industrial assets.

“This is one of the nicest industrial buildings that’s been available in the area for a while, and it commanded a price-per-square-foot higher than we’ve seen for a warehouse in the market for over a year,” says McDowell. “There are a lot of companies looking for nice buildings right now, and this transaction is evidence that some companies are willing to pay a premium for them.”

The 20,207-square-foot property, located in Orlando Central Park, between Chancellor Drive and Dividend Drive, includes 3,456 square feet of office space and features rear loading and tilt-wall construction. It is just minutes away from the Florida Turnpike-Beachline Expressway interchange and also offers easy access to Orange Blossom Trail, John Young Parkway and Sand Lake Road.

Photo credits: Google Maps