Colliers International Closes $12M Sale of Boston-Area Office Asset

405 Cochituate Road

Colliers International has arranged the sale of a 42,548-square-foot office building in Framingham, Mass. Managing Director Frank Petz and Senior Advisor John Nasca represented the seller, Park Square Revival Corp. R.J. Kelly Co. acquired the Class A asset for $12.4 million. Executive Vice President Jeff Black and Assistant Vice President Bryan Koop arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. Last month, another Colliers team arranged the sale of a 24,000-square-foot self storage facility in Pflugerville, Texas.

Built in 2003, the Boston-area property is currently 100 percent leased. The tenant roster includes Fidelity Investments, Lander & Lander, Dental Specialty Partners of New England, Grossman Development Group, OnTo Mortgage, Strategic Retail Advisors and Liberty Mutual, among others.

Located at 405 Cochituate Road, the three-story asset covers 4 acres and provides 180 parking spaces. The building is situated 1 mile from Interstate 90 and 3 miles from downtown Framingham. The surrounding area features several retail and dining options, including Shoppers World, which is within walking distance of the property.

If you’d like to be featured in Brokers’ Corner, simply fill in our short form or send your deal to deals@cpe-mhn.com.