Colliers International Markets Trammell Crow’s SouthGate Tower

Colliers International has been selected by Trammell Crow Co. to market the developer’s SouthGate project, the first hotel and office project to be built in downtown Tampa in more than 20 years.

The project, proposed for a four-acre parcel bordered by Whiting, Morgan and Brorein streets and Florida Avenue, consists of a 450,000-square-foot office tower, a 350-key luxury hotel and a 1,200-space parking garage. The SouthGate development will include an on-site fitness center, restaurant and covered deck, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reports. When news about the project was first reported back in August 2011, Trammell Crow was under contract to buy the property and was scouting for a hotel brand with which to partner.

Positioned north of the Tampa Convention Center and east of the University of South Florida’s Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation, both the office tower and hotel are expected to draw demand from the two neighboring facilities. The 90.000-square-foot medical training center is regarded as a potential magnet for healthcare and medical tenants and is expected to draw as many as 60,000 healthcare professionals to downtown Tampa annually.

Bob Abberger, managing director of Trammell Crow, declared that rezoning for the site was completed in December with no opposition from the city council, and that the project will most likely be completed by early 2014. Trammell Crow had planned a similar office tower for Tampa’s Channel District prior to the recession, but the plans were dropped.

Colliers International managing director of office services Claire Calzon will be in charge of the leasing efforts for the SouthGate development.