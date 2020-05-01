Colliers Named Leasing Agent for Cleveland’s Medical Mart

By Keith Loria, Contributing Editor

Global Center for Health Innovation, Cleveland

Cleveland—Colliers International has been awarded the exclusive leasing assignment for a premier healthcare facility in downtown Cleveland.

Built by Cuyahoga County in 2013, operated by the Cuyahoga County Facilities Development Corp., and managed by SMG, the Global Center for Health Innovation is a one-of-a-kind healthcare facility that is a beacon for engagement, connection, and inspiration to innovate the healthcare industry today and in the future.

“The Global Center for Health Innovation is the only facility in the world that displays the future of health and health care,” Katie Watts, Colliers International vice president of brokerage services, told Commercial Property Executive. “The facility serves health and health care innovation, technology, education and commerce through state-of-the-art spaces, programs and virtual offerings.”

The Global Center—also known as the Medical Mart—has been strategic in marketing the available spaces in the facility with nearly 85 percent of the current available space leased and 27 tenant partners in the building on four themed floors.

More than 700 bioscience companies call Northeast Ohio home, and Cleveland-area healthcare startups lead the Midwest in attracting investments, bringing in nearly $200 million in the past two years.

“The Global Center taps into the region’s global leadership in the medical field to increase exposure for space holders, improving the quality of the audience and enhancing the relevance of space holder programming,” Watts said. “Cleveland has been enjoying a quiet renaissance fueled by more than $16.7 billion worth of public and private investment over the past few years including more than $3 billion invested in Downtown Cleveland.”

The downtown area has seen a complete makeover with new hotels, the Flats East Bank, Horseshoe Casino, Public Square makeover, and the opening of the new Global Center for Health Innovation and the First Merit Convention Center of Cleveland.

“The entrepreneurial culture that is fundamental to the unique market force that Colliers International brings to real estate aligns seamlessly with the vision of the Global Center, to be the beacon for engagement, connection and inspiration to innovate healthcare today and in the future,” Watts said. “Leveraging Colliers’ global presence, Colliers provides cutting edge strategic real estate options and dispenses critical decision-making information at national, regional, and local levels.”