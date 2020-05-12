Colliers Names Hospitality SVP in Southern California

Aseem Tandon, Senior Vice President, Colliers. Image courtesy of Colliers

Colliers International has appointed Aseem Tandon as senior vice president of its national hospitality services. In his new role, he will assist clients with financing, operations, acquisitions and dispositions. He will work from the brokerage’s Ontario, Calif., office.

Tandon is an owner and operator of hotels and has worked with sellers and buyers of hospitality assets across the U.S. Previously, he served as a hospitality specialist with Marcus & Millichap for nearly 15 years. He joined the firm as an associate in 2006 and was promoted through the ranks to first vice president of investments in mid-2017. He also was a member of the company’s special asset services group. Prior to his work with Marcus & Millichap, he was a general manager for a variety of hotel franchises.

In April, Colliers also expanded its office in Boca Raton, Fla. The company appointed Tony Gannacone as managing director of the debt & equity finance team.