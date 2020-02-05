Colliers Names New Asia Pacific CEO

John Kenny, CEO Asia Pacific, Colliers. Image courtesy of Colliers

Colliers International has appointed John Kenny as the new CEO for the Asia Pacific region. In his new role, he will be in charge of consolidating transactions and positions in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. According to Jay Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO, Kenny will take over from David Hand, who is stepping down due to personal reasons.

Kenny joined Colliers in 1991 and has been active in Australia and New Zealand since 2006. During his tenure, he has held various transactional, operational and innovation roles and diversified Colliers’s service offerings in the region. The newly appointed executive serves as a member of both the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and the Australian Property Institute. He has previously held the position of national director of the Property Council of Australia.

Since the beginning of the year, Colliers has promoted other employees, as well. Last month, Colliers appointed Michael Carrigg as executive managing director of the firm’s Pleasanton office in California.