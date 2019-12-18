Colliers Names US President & CEO

Gil Borok. President & CEO, Colliers International. Image courtesy of Colliers International

Colliers International has appointed Gil Borok as the company’s next president & CEO for the U.S. The news comes just a few months after the announcement that Shawn Janus joined the firm as national health-care director.

Currently, Borok serves as Colliers’ chief operating officer and acting leader of the U.S. business. Since joining the company in 2017, Borok has increased the U.S. leadership team with key hires, expanded the business through acquisitions and streamlined operations. Before joining Colliers, Borok spent 15 years with CBRE, where he began his career as global controller. Between 2010 and 2014, he was chief financial officer and from 2014 until his departure, he served as executive vice president, deputy chief financial officer and chief accounting officer.

Borok is a certified public accountant in the state of California. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in economics and business from University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from University of California.