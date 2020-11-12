Colliers Omaha to Move Into New Office

Image via Pixabay.com

Colliers Omaha will be moving into an office that allows for more growth, while also extending its partnership with Colliers International. The brokerage firm has planned to move from its current location at 6464 Center St. to its new office space in Miracle Hills Business Park in Omaha, Neb., in the first quarter of 2021.

Kyle Peterson, chairman & CEO of Colliers Omaha, told Commercial Property Executive that the brokerage firm signed a long-term lease for approximately 14,000 square feet at 11516 Miracle Hills Drive. Peterson also told CPE that Colliers Omaha led a partnership, which consisted of some principals at the firm and other local investors, that acquired the office property. The office building is also currently home to the insurance company Silverstone Group.

With the new office, Colliers Omaha will continue serving office, industrial and retail clients across Nebraska with office locations in Omaha and Lincoln. The firm now has 33 years of experience and has also grown to 59 employees. Mike Potthoff, Collier Omaha’s president & principal, said in prepared remarks that the new location provides upgraded office amenities, larger workspaces and the room for the firm to grow.

“Whether it’s on the brokerage side, management side or engineering side, we’re always looking to expand and this building gives us the ability to do that,” Peterson told CPE. “If we need more space, there’s a small amount of space within this building and that’s one of the reasons we chose it.”

Continuing the Colliers partnership

On top of its new office location, Colliers Omaha is also extending its affiliate relationship with Colliers International. Peterson told CPE that Colliers Omaha has been part of the network for the last 10 years, which has allowed the affiliate to utilize the Colliers network and its resources across the country.

While Colliers Omaha is independently owned, Colliers International has purchased affiliates in the past. In September, the parent company acquired a former affiliate in Nashville, Colliers International Nashville LLC, for an undisclosed amount.