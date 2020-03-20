Colliers Signs 117 KSF Industrial Lease in Washington

Sumner Ridge. Rendering courtesy of Colliers International

CTE Warehousing has signed a long-term lease of Sumner Ridge Building A, a 116,572-square-foot industrial facility under construction in Sumner, Wash. Colliers International assisted the developer, Bertch Capital Partners, while NAI Puget Sound Properties represented the tenant.

Located at 3400 W. Valley Highway E., the project kicked off in June 2019 and is expected to be finalized by mid-year. The facility will feature 28 dock-level doors and 30-foot clear heights. The logistics company will occupy the entire property once it relocates from its current location at 4101 150th Ave. Ct E., roughly 4 miles from the Sumner Ridge development. The adjacent Building B, encompassing 112,100 square feet, has already been leased by Automatic Products before site work even began. Situated along State Route 167 in the Kent Valley submarket, the project is 13 miles east of Tacoma and 22 miles south of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

NAI Puget Sound Properties Principal Jeff Forsberg negotiated the deal on behalf of the tenant. Colliers’ brokerage team included Managing Director Bill Condon and Executive Vice President Matt McGregor. In January, the firm also arranged the $30.9 million sale of Sutter Square, a 174,689-square-foot office property in Concord, Calif., on behalf of Meridian.