Colliers Strengthens Florida Retail Team

Nikki Traff, Executive Managing Director of Retail Services, Colliers. Image courtesy of Colliers International

Nikki Traff has joined Colliers International as executive managing director of retail services. In this position, Traff’s work will continue to focus on highly specialized, complex retail properties, more specifically lifestyle and power centers in the region. She will be based in Coral Gables, Fla., while also collaborating with all of the firm’s South Florida offices.

Before joining Colliers, Traff served as vice president of Madison Marquette for eight years, where she worked on mixed-use lifestyle assets, ground-up development and grocery-anchored retail properties. Her track record also includes a leasing agent position with Southern Management and Development, as well as being a retail client specialist for CBRE.

During her 15 years in the industry, she has collaborated with shopping center owners such as Heitman, Principal Global Investors, Prudential Global Investment Management and Stronach Group. She has brokered leases at various Florida shopping centers, including Mercato in Naples, Downtown at the Garden in Palm Beach Gardens, Hyde Park Village in Tampa and Village at Gulfstream in Hallandale Beach.

Traff holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from Western Illinois University.