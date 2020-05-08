Colliers to Lease Houston Galleria Office Building

2425 W. Loop S.

Naissance Capital has selected Colliers International to lease TwentyFour25, a 281,590-square-foot, Class A office building in Houston. Senior Vice President Bill Insull and Vice President Blake Virgilio will spearhead leasing efforts.

Situated at 2425 W. Loop S. near the River Oaks District and Hotel Derek in the Galleria submarket, the building came online in 1979 and underwent cosmetic upgrades in 2016, according to Yardi Matrix data. Designed by world-renowned architect I.M. Pei, the 11-story building is an angular marble and glass structure organized around a central atrium.

The property features 27,400-square-foot floorplans and more than 900 parking spaces. Amenities include a fitness center with locker rooms, cafe and deli. The owner has plans for adding new amenities such as ground-floor restaurants, retail and wellness spaces. Hines Property Management is in charge of managing the building.

TwentyFour25 is some 10 miles southwest of downtown Houston, adjacent to Interstate 610 and just north of Interstate 69. The immediate area is home to numerous shopping and dining destinations, while Memorial Park is 3 miles north of the property.