Colliers Welcomes Managing Director in South Florida

Tony Gannacone, Managing Director Colliers International. Image courtesy of Colliers International

Colliers International has hired Tony Gannacone as managing director of the debt & equity finance team in the Boca Raton, Fla., office. He will assist clients with financing strategies for their existing and newly acquired properties, in addition to specializing in placing capital targeted for real estate investments on behalf of family offices.

Gannacone brings more than 17 years of experience to the new position. Before joining Colliers, he was managing director at Compendium Partners and oversaw funding strategies for the capital stack for owners in the commercial real estate industry. This comprised development projects and income-producing assets such as residential, retail, industrial, hospitality and specialty property types. Prior, he was director of capital advisers at Franklin Street and focused on originating, advising, sourcing and implementing strategies for funding customer assets.

Gannacone has a bachelor’s degree in economics from University of Maryland College Park. His appointment comes a few months after Colliers named John Kenny as the new CEO for the Asia Pacific region.