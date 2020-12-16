Cologix Breaks Ground on 1 MSF DC-Area Data Center

21673 Beaumeade Circle. Image via Google Maps

Cologix has broken ground on a 1 million-square-foot data center project in Ashburn, Va. Dubbed ASH1, the new hyperscale property will provide 120 MW of critical IT power at full build-out. The facility will take shape on a 23-acre parcel located at 21673 Beaumeade Circle, in the Data Center Alley.

In 2018, the company acquired the development site for $38 million from Christian Fellowship Church, according to Loudon County records. The land currently houses a 211,125-square-foot church completed in 1989. Plans call for the demolition of the existing structure and the removal of the adjacent parking lot to accommodate Cologix’s data center, according to permits filed with the county.

The first phase of ASH1 will consist of six data halls encompassing approximately 350,000 square feet. Once fully developed, the two-story property will feature 16 data halls. The facility is designed to Tier III standards and will have free cooling capability. Nearly 30 percent of the data center will be reserved for office space, storage and other amenities.

The site is less than 1 mile from DC21, Equinix’s 16th data center in the Greater Washington, D.C. area which opened in November. The first phase of the property has 41,000 square feet of colocation space and can accommodate as many as 925 cabinets.