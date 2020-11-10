Colt DCS Opens Its Largest Facility in Japan

Data center. Image by Brett Sayles via Pexels.com

Colt Data Centre Services has completed the construction of Inzai 3, a 27 MW, carrier-neutral facility in Japan.

This is the company’s largest property in the country and expands the existing Inzai campus, where the firm has two hyperscale data centers. At the time of opening, the new facility was already 90 percent pre-leased.

The company first announced the development of Inzai 3 in June 2019. The building has 1,000-square-meter (10,764-square-foot) data halls, which optimizes space efficiency and enables higher density computing at an average of 3.375kW per square meter.

Additionally, the new development is built to neutralize the effects of seismic activity in the region. The building sits on a seismic isolation mechanism, a bed of springs capable of holding 125 tons per square meter, which will allow the structure to move as one, rather than sway, during an earthquake. This will protect on-site staff, customer equipment and the facility’s integrity.

The Inzai digital park has a combined total IT capacity of more than 50 MW. Inzai 1 was delivered in January 2011 and provides 8.4 MW of power in a 43,056-square-foot building. Inzai 2 came online in 2018 and provides 15 MW of IT capacity. Inzai 3 is located approximately 20 miles east of Tokyo.

The Asia-Pacific region’s data center sector is very active amidst increased demand from consumers. Earlier this month, Amazon Web Services announced a 2.8 billion expansion in Hyderabad, India.