Columbia Property Trust’s DC Building to Expand by 105 KSF

80 M Street. Image courtesy of Hickok Cole

Columbia Property Trust Inc. plans to begin work on a 105,000-square-foot vertical expansion of 80 M Street, a 286,000-square-foot office building in D.C.’s Capitol Riverfront District. Following the addition of two new floors and a habitable penthouse, 80 M Street will become the first commercial office building in D.C. to feature mass timber. The expansion project comes less than three years after the building underwent a $3 million renovation process.

Located adjacent to the home of world champion Washington Nationals, 80 M Street is a Class A, seven-story office property built in 2001. According to Yardi Matrix data, WeWork, GlobalWorks Foundation, DC Sustainable Energy Utility and UniSpec are among the tenants of the LEED-certified asset.

With help from architect Hickok Cole, the owner of the building plans to include wellness and productivity benefits in the new space built atop the existing structure. Both floors will feature 16-foot ceiling heights and 12-foot-high windows, which allow for more light to penetrate the space. Moreover, plans also call for exposed ceilings, polished concrete floors and outdoor spaces that will add nearly 4,000 square feet of amenity space.

Prelease agreement in place

80 M Street. Image courtesy of Hickok Cole

Although construction hasn’t officially started, the American Trucking Associations already announced plans to relocate its headquarters from the Virginia suburbs to 80 M Street starting 2022. The national trade association for the trucking industry has signed a 16-year lease for 60,000 square feet within the mass timber expansion.

With this lease, 80 M Street’s post-expansion size of 391,000 square feet is 76 percent occupied. In 2022, the building will be able to accommodate firm requirements from 20,000 to 90,000 square feet.