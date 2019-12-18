Commercial/Multifamily Mortgage Delinquencies Stay Low

Source: Mortgage Bankers Association

Commercial and multifamily mortgage delinquencies remained low in the third quarter of 2019. That is according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest Commercial/Multifamily Delinquency Report.

2019 continues to be a very solid year for commercial real estate, with increasing originations and very low delinquencies. Loans financing commercial and multifamily properties continue to perform very well. Delinquency rates remain at or near record lows for nearly every capital source, with the rate for commercial mortgages held by banks at its lowest since the inception of MBA’s series 25 years ago.

Solid property fundamentals, strong property values and low interest rates are all helping to keep delinquencies down.

Jamie Woodwell is the Mortgage Bankers Association’s vice president of commercial real estate research.