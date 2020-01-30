CommonGrounds Introduces 2nd Texas Location

3 Greenway Plaza. Image courtesy of CommonGrounds

CommonGrounds Workplace has opened its second Texas location. The company will occupy 27,747 square feet at Houston’s Greenway Plaza. In September 2019, the coworking firm opened its first Texas location in downtown Fort Worth.

Greenway Plaza spans across a 52-acre campus and is one of Houston’s largest employment centers, with 4.9 million square feet of office space. The 11-building office park is just off Interstate 69 and 3 miles from Texas Medical Center. The surrounding area has several retail options, including The Galleria shopping center, which is within 2 miles of the property.

The new CommonGrounds office space is on the concourse level of 3 Greenway Plaza and will serve up to 458 members. According to Yardi Matrix data, Parkway Properties owns the 1972-built, 21-story structure. MassMutual, Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Quantlab Financial are among the tenants of the LEED-certified building.

GommonGrounds’ space is separated into private and team rooms, gathering places and conversation areas. Video-enabled conference rooms, wellness areas and phone booths complete the space. Meeting rooms include high-speed, dual-provider gigabit network and top-tier data security. CommonGrounds’ in-house creative team designed the new workplace with Ziegler Cooper Architects, while Arch-Con served as general contractor.