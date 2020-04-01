CommonGrounds Opens Burbank Coworking Building

After launching new workplaces in Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and Portland earlier this year, CommonGrounds Workplace has opened a 24,475-square-foot coworking building in Burbank, Calif. This is the company’s second location in the greater Los Angeles area and its fourth opening this year. Nico Vilgiate with Colliers International represented the owner, while Nicolas Biancamano with Pacifica Real Estate Services acted on behalf of CommonGrounds in the negotiations.

READ ALSO: CommonGrounds Makes 1st Philadelphia Foray

The two-story Burbank workplace is located at 40 E. Verdugo Ave., 12 miles north from downtown Los Angeles. The asset is adjacent to Interstate 5 and within a few blocks of downtown Burbank’s shopping, dining and entertainment venues.

CommonGrounds’ in-house creative team and Rapt Studios carried out extensive renovations and now the building can serve 318 members. The property features private offices, team rooms and coworking areas, as well as a 49-person training and event space. Further amenities include an outdoor patio, nine video-enabled conference rooms, a communal pantry, living room on each floor, phone rooms for privacy and a 60-stall surface parking lot.