Comstock Buys Virginia Office Building

The Hartford Building

Comstock Holding Cos. has purchased The Hartford Building, a 211,450-square-foot office building in Arlington, Va., from Heitman. The property last traded in 2010 for $112.6 million, according to Yardi Matrix. Comstock Commercial Management will be the manager of the property. The new owner acquired the asset in an all-cash deal.

The Hartford Building occupies 1.1 acres at 3101 Wilson Blvd., just off the Clarendon Metro Station, within a cluster of eateries and retailers and less than 1 mile from downtown Arlington. The location provides access to major roads such as Interstate 66 and freeways 120 and 50 and is approximately 6 miles from the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Built in 2002, the nine-story building features 25,000-square-foot floor plates and includes 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and subterranean parking spaces with a ratio of 2.1 spaces per 1,000 square feet. Other characteristics of the building include a fitness center, standard ceiling heights and LEED Gold certification. The buyer plans to complete the currently ongoing renovation program, which will include an upgraded lobby and improved common areas and restrooms.

Last September, Comstock signed a lease with Neustar for an upcoming 185,000-square-foot office tower in Reston, Va. The information services firm will relocate its global headquarters to the new building.