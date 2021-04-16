Comunale Properties to Develop 1st Phoenix Industrial Project

Chandler Connection. Rendering courtesy of Comunale Properties

Comunale Properties has entered the Phoenix industrial market with Chandler Connection, a 201,000-square-foot project in Chandler, Ariz. The company has selected Stevens-Leinweber Construction to handle development, which is slated to begin in July, with completion set for the first quarter of 2022.

The facility will be located on Germann Road, adjacent to Chandler Municipal Airport and a mile south of Loop 202. Additionally, two full-diamond freeway interchanges at Gilbert and Cooper roads will also be nearby, while downtown Phoenix will be some 27 miles away.

The project will have the capacity to accommodate full-building to 14,5000-square-foot tenants and will feature 32-foot clear height, 52-by-60-foot column spacing, dock-high and drive-in loading. Butler Design Group serves as architect for the project, while Ken McQueen and Chris McClurg from Lee & Associates will handle leasing efforts.

In a prepared statement, Comunale Properties President John Comunale said that the company experienced success with this type of industrial asset in Colorado and observed the same kind of demand in the Southeast Valley, especially from advanced manufacturers and last-mile operators interested in the Chandler submarket, Phoenix’s third most dense.

According to a recent CBRE report, Phoenix is the top growth market in the nation in terms of big-box leasing activity. The metro is one of the fastest-growing in the U.S., with significant inbound migration from coastal cities expected to continue to fuel demand for last-mile industrial space across the metro.