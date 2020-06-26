Connecture Signs 28.3 KSF Class-A Office Lease at 55 Allen Plaza

A full story will fill in at 55 Allen Plaza as Connecture Inc. signs an 11-year lease of 28,299 square feet of office space in the building that has reached an occupancy rate of 93 percent. Lincoln Property Company Southeast’s Tony Bartlett and Andy Sumlin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord and Carla Williams and Jeff Samaras of Cushman & Wakefield spoke for the tenant in the transaction.

Connecture provides Web-based information systems used to create health insurance exchanges. The company will occupy the entire fourth floor of the Class-A, 350,000-square-foot office tower. Cushman & Wakefield is also a longtime tenant of the building and the Atlanta office of the firm co-markets and leases the building with Lincoln. The building is located on the northern edge of downtown Atlanta, next to Downtown Connector, and it is surrounded by an assortment of enticements including restaurants, the W-Atlanta Downtown Hotel & Residences, retail and Centennial Olympic Park. Lincoln now offers three speculative-suites as well. The 8,000 square feet allow 55 Allen Plaza to offer small suites to tenants for the first period and allow them to immediately visualize their operation in a finished space. The spaces offer high-end finishes, open ceilings, polished concrete floors and designer lighting.

55 Allen Plaza achieved LEED Gold Certification last year and was recognized in July of this year by the Atlanta Better Buildings Challenge for achieving a 20 percent reduction in energy and water consumption. The building also holds the BOMA 360 Performance Building title as recognition of building operations and management quality. Less than 50 buildings in Georgia have earned the designation.

“I could not be prouder of the effort our team has put into 55 Allen Plaza and of the results we have achieved,” says Tony Bartlett. “The advances have been remarkable, and 55 Allen is undoubtedly a best-in-class asset within the Downtown and Midtown office market.”

Current tenants of the building include Doner Partners, Fogle Law Firm and Ernst & Young, Bread Box, Carlyle’s Catering Skanska and the design firm ASD. In 2013 alone, leasing efforts have resulted in more than 53,000 square feet of leases.

Photo credits: Lincoln Property Company Southeast