Conor Breaks Ground on East Dallas Facility

Skyline Commerce Center. Image courtesy of Conor Commercial Real Estate

Conor Commercial Real Estate has broken ground on Skyline Commerce Center, a 198,109-square-foot industrial development in Mesquite, Texas. Stream Realty Partners will handle leasing efforts for the project, slated for completion in the fourth quarter.

The project site, located at the intersection of South Buckner Boulevard and Interstate 30, is visible to an average of more than 168,000 vehicles each day. Skyline Commerce Center will be roughly 4 miles from Interstate 635 and 8 miles east of downtown Dallas.

The property will include two buildings: The first will have more than 135,000 square feet and the second will have approximately 62,000 square feet. Both structures will offer divisible industrial space along with built-to-suit office space.

The first building will include 32-foot clear height, 23 dock-high loading doors, 12 dedicated trailer parking stalls and 133 parking spots. The smaller structure will have 28-foot clear heights, 18 loading docks and 122 parking spaces.

Stream’s Managing Director Matt Dornak, along with Vice President Drew Feagin and Senior Associate Adam Jones, will be in charge of marketing the project. At the beginning of the year, Stream represented the landlord in a 419,600-square-foot Amazon lease in Dallas.