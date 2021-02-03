Conor Commercial Completes Construction of 198 KSF Facility in Texas

Skyline Commerce Center. Rendering courtesy of Conor Commercial Real Estate

Conor Commercial Real Estate has completed the construction of Skyline Commerce Center, a 198,109-square-foot Class A speculative industrial project in Mesquite, Texas. The development team included Cadence McShane Construction Co. and Ware Malcomb. Conor broke ground on the asset in April of last year.

Conor Commercial chose the location due to its strong labor force and good access to major thoroughfares, a company representative told Commercial Property Executive. Additionally, the company cited a good relationship with the City of Mesquite and associated incentives. Due to the area’s strong points, Conor finds the facility ideal for prospective e-commerce or last-mile tenants.

Conor Commercial’s portfolio includes assets across several classes in several states. Apart from Texas, the company’s industrial footprint encompasses facilities in Illinois, California, Colorado and Arizona.

Brand New Mesquite Facility

Skyline Commerce Center comprises two buildings located at 5570 and 5590 S. Buckner Blvd. The first one encompasses 135,396 square feet and features a 32-foot clear height. The building also has 23 truck docks, one drive-in door, 12 trailer parking stalls and 133 car parking stalls. The second component incorporates 62,713 square feet and features a 28-foot clear height, as well as 18 truck docks, two drive-in doors and 122 car parking stalls. Both structures include built-to-suit office space and ESFR sprinklers.

Located at the intersection of South Buckner Boulevard and Interstate 30, Skyline Commerce Center is visible to an average of more than 168,000 vehicles each day. Additionally, the project is situated within 7 miles of downtown Dallas and 14 miles of Dallas Love Field Airport.

Stream Realty’s Managing Director Matt Dornak, along with Vice President Drew Feagin and Senior Associate Adam Jones are handling leasing at Skyline Commerce Center. In January, Jones assisted the buyer of a 123,800-square-foot industrial property in Garland, Texas.

Dallas-Fort Worth continues to be one of the most attractive industrial markets in the country. According to CommercialEdge data, the industrial pipeline in the metro encompassed more than 20 million square feet at the end of 2020. On a local level, a Cushman & Wakefield report shows that Mesquite recorded 1.7 million square feet of completions in the fourth quarter of 2020.