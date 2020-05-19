Construction Completed on Florida Panhandle Hotel

TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Panama City Beach. Image courtesy of Frampton Construction

Frampton Construction Co. has completed construction on TownePlace Suites by Marriott, a 124-room hotel in Panama City Beach, Fla. Frampton partnered with Cardella Construction to complete the project.

The St. Joe Co. and InterMountain Management were also partners on the development.

Designed by HC Architecture, TownePlace Suites by Marriott comprises suites with full-size kitchens, in-room workstations, and designer closets. The four-story hotel includes amenities such as a fitness center, swimming pool and business center.

Located on Panama City Beach Parkway, the 70,000-square foot property is adjacent to the 200-acre Frank Brown Park. The new hotel is less than 2 miles from the beachfront.