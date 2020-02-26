Construction Underway at Largest-Ever Phoenix Industrial Building

Elwood Logistics Center. Image courtesy of JLL

Tratt Properties LLC has broken ground on Elwood Logistics Center, a 1,310,258-square-foot, Class A industrial development in Goodyear, Ariz. Upon completion, the facility will be the largest-ever speculative building in the Phoenix metro area, according to the developer. Having The Renaissance Cos. as general contractor and Deutsch Architecture Group as architect, the project is slated for completion in December 2020.

The logistics facility is underway on an 83-acre parcel at 15700 W. Elwood St. The projected 40-foot clear-height, cross-dock building will feature 235 dock-high loading positions. The property will include parking for more than 1,400 cars and 327 trailers.

The development site is some 4 miles south of the Interstate 10/Cotton Lane interchange within both a pending Foreign Trade Zone and an Opportunity Zone. The property is 5 miles southwest of city center and 5 miles south of the new 643,798-square-foot distribution facility of Ferrero USA.

JLL Managing Directors Anthony Lydon and Marc Hertzberg, together with Vice President Riley Gilbert, will spearhead the leasing efforts at the facility. The brokerage team is also exclusively handling leasing at the planned $300 million, 3.6 million-square-foot industrial park developed by Graycor in Phoenix.