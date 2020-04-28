Construction Underway on Chicago-Area Amazon Distribution Center

Northwest Commerce Center. Rendering courtesy of Conor Commercial Real Estate

Conor Commercial Real Estate has started construction on a 162,000-square-foot, build-to-suit distribution facility in Palatine, Ill. According to Crain’s Chicago Business, the client is Amazon. McShane Construction Co. will serve as the general contractor and Ware Malcomb will provide architectural services.

Northwest Commerce Center is slated for completion by October 2020. Last year in July, the same development team delivered a 265,550-square-foot industrial facility in Winfield, Ill., the largest commercial development in the city’s history.

Conor initially planned a 335,000-square-foot speculative industrial building for Northwest Commerce Center, on the site of the former H.B. Fuller Co. sealant factory. Following Amazon’s commitment, the developer downsized the project to meet the client’s needs. The new plans received approval in February, according to patch.com.

Developed on 18.3 acres at 315 S. Hicks Road, the last-mile facility will consist of 146,750 square feet of warehouse and 15,250 square feet of office space. The building will feature a 36-foot clear height, 20 truck docks and 14 grade-level loading doors. The property will also include ESFR sprinklers and more than 650 parking spaces. Situated close to the city center, the site is near U.S. Route 14, providing access to interstates 90 and 290, which are less than 4 miles south. O’Hare International Airport is some 16 miles southeast.