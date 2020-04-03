Continental Realty Adds Senior Investor Relations Associate

Amanda Kimbers, Senior Investor Relations Associate, Continental Realty Corp. Image courtesy of Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corp. has hired Amanda Kimbers as senior investor relations associate. Kimbers joins the firm from LaSalle Investment Management Securities, where she served as senior associate in the Global Product Development and Strategy division.

In her new role, Kimbers will manage various communication, organizational and fundraising initiatives dedicated to the investors holding interests in CRC’s private equity funds. One of these funds is Continental Realty Fund V LP, a nearly $211 million investment vehicle that recently closed an approximately $147 million deal.

Kimbers brings more than six years of financial and investor relations experience to this position. Prior to LaSalle, she was an analyst for Strategic Investment Group and a business development coordinator for Edgar Lomax Co. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Georgetown University and a Master of Professional Studies in Public Relations and Corporate Communications Concentration: Integrated Marketing Communications, also from Georgetown University.