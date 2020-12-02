CoreSite Grows Los Angeles Data Center Footprint

Image by ItNeverEnds via Pixabay.com

CoreSite Realty Corp. has debuted the first phase of LA3, the first purpose-built ground-up data center project in downtown Los Angeles. Upon full build-out, the facility will encompass more than 160,000 square feet and provide 18 MW of critical power.

The developer expects the total cost of the project to add up to $134 million and has already invested $94.5 million in the facility, according to the company’s SEC filings. DPR Construction serves as the general contractor and DCM Design is the architect of record. The data center is designed to LEED and ENERGY STAR standards.

The first phase of LA3 spans 51,000 square feet and provides 6 MW of IT capacity. The facility’s cooling system uses economization for more than 60 percent of the year. Located at 260 Bauchet St., the property is adjacent to the 424,000-square-foot LA2. All three of the company’s Los Angeles data centers are interconnected through high-count dark fiber.

Last year, CoreSite expanded its credit facility with a total debt capacity of $1.2 billion. The company consolidated and extended its 2020 and 2021 loan maturities into a $350 million senior note due in April 2025.