County Authority Acquires 104 KSF Office Property in Dallas

1460 Round Table Build. Image courtesy of Stream Realty Partners

Dallas County has purchased a 104,427-square-foot office property in West Dallas. A private Florida investor sold the building after roughly six years of ownership. According to data provider CommercialEdge, AT&T occupies the entire property.

Built in 1968 and renovated in 2000, the asset includes 407 parking spaces. CommercialEdge also shows that the property became subject to a $6.8 million loan from Wilmington Trust in 2015.

Located at 1460 Round Table Drive on 9.6 acres, the property is within 4 miles of Dallas Love Field Airport. The new owner also owns 1520 Round Table Drive, an adjacent asset built in 2008. The surrounding area has several retail options, including Village At Bachman Lake, which is 3 miles away, while downtown Dallas is within 7 miles of the property.

Stream Realty Partners Managing Director Jamie Jennings, Senior Financial Analyst Andrew Rabinovich and Senior Vice President Jason Moser assisted the seller. Recently, Stream also arranged the sale of two Class A office properties totaling 165,007 square feet in northwestern San Antonio.