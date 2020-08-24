Cousin Properties, Hines Welcome Amazon at $153M Tempe Project

Amazon’s Seattle headquarters. Image courtesy of Amazon

Amazon has signed a 95,000-square-foot lease in a Tempe, Ariz., office building as part of its $1.4 billion tech hub expansion plan in six cities across the U.S. For its Phoenix Tech Hub expansion, the e-commerce company’s new office space will also accommodate more than 500 new jobs.

Amazon will be taking up roughly a third of the 287,000 square feet of office space at 100 Mill, an 18-story office tower being developed by Cousins Properties and Hines. The $153 million project is 90 percent owned by Cousins Properties, while Hines owns the remaining 10 percent interest. The office tower, which broke ground in February 2020, is expected to see its first move-ins in the first quarter of 2022.

The property will offer a typical floor plate size of 31,000 square feet, with 10-foot floor-to-ceiling glass. The office high-rise will also be built with a rooftop amenity deck, fitness center, training room and conference center, tenant bar and lounge, covered outdoor patio on the first floor and on-site bike storage. 100 Mill’s first floor will include the lobby with a coffee shop, the fitness center and a 7,500-square-foot retail space, while floors two to eight will be reserved for parking and floors nine to 18 will be for office space.

With Amazon’s lease, the office project is now 44 percent preleased. The e-commerce giant joins Deloitte, which has also made a long-term commitment to occupy space in the upcoming building.

Major expansions for Amazon

Amazon has also leased additional space at Hayden Ferry, Cousins’ adjacent office property at 40-80 E. Rio Salado Parkway. According to Cousins, Amazon is planning to expand into 100 Mill, as the company grows its presence in Tempe.

Alongside Amazon’s Phoenix Tech Hub expansion through Cousins’ properties, the company’s $1.4 billion tech hub expansion plans also include Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York and San Diego. The major expansions are expected to bring 3,500 new tech jobs to these six cities through various Amazon departments like Alexa, advertising, fashion, as well as its grocery delivery service, Amazon Fresh.

Besides its office expansions, Amazon has also been rapidly expanding its distribution chain through new fulfillment centers across the U.S. Earlier this month, the company announced plans for a 1 million-square-foot facility in Forney, Texas.