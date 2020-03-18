COVID-19 and REIT Cap Rates

In a world of heightened uncertainty, we continue to believe that low interest rates and long-term leases should make real estate an attractive investment option. However, sectors will be impacted differently by both COVID-19 itself and behaviors and measures that will be taken to address the outbreak. While at the time of writing, REITs are likely oversold, pricing in the REIT market is diverging among those property types that will be impacted versus those that will remain resilient, which could point to the future direction of private marker values.

Cap rates are indicating vulnerability for hotels, senior housing, and malls as these sectors are most susceptible to the direct impacts from the ongoing spread of the virus.

Cap rates are indicating resiliency for those sectors experiencing the tailwinds from structural demand changes. Sectors seeing the benefits of the ever-growing demand for connectivity and data usage, notably towers and data centers, should not only prove resilient, but their importance will likely be heightened as businesses try to operate through the coronavirus quarantines and travel restrictions.

The markets are expecting the highest level of resiliency for cell towers as growth stands to accelerate from the 5G buildout further assisted by the Sprint/T-Mobile merger. Additionally, the low labor requirements and high property level margins further insulate this property type from economic fluctuations. Cap rates here have only expanded by 13bps1, which is 1/25 of the reaction we’ve seen in hotels.

In a similar genre, data center cap rates have also remained relatively steady as resilient growth and accretive development keeps the property type attractive for investors. While we do expect a lengthening in the decision-making cycle which could lead to lower leasing levels, the fundamental demand drivers have data centers still screening favorably.

