Covid-19 and the Shift to Remote Work

With the coronavirus reaching pandemic status, states such as Delaware, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Michigan, New Jersey and California issued “stay at home” executive orders and almost every big or small company around the world has rolled out mandatory remote working rules in order to encourage social distancing and stop spreading Covid-19.

For companies and employees to thrive while working from home, there are certain aspects to pay attention to.

Security Measures

Having employees work remotely means that employers lose the control of supervising them face to face, which is why a few security measures are essential. For example, you should install anti-virus and firewall software and use passwords to control access to their computers and to your network.

People working from home have also a few obligations:

They should log out when they’re not using their computer

They need a strong password

They need to make sure they have access to collaboration tools, videoconferencing solutions and VPNs

Remote Conferences

When employees work from home, one of the most crucial tools is the virtual conference. Companies are going to use different communications and video software during this crisis, such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype or GoToMeeting. Whichever you use, make sure to have employees test it before using in a meeting, as some updates might be needed, or they might encounter internet connection issues.

Optimize Productivity

When people work from home, there can be issues regarding productivity. Some employees may start logging in later than usual, while others might respond later to messages. Although we know working from home can be a bit distracting, especially if there are kids running around, productivity shouldn’t have to suffer because of it. Companies can ask their employees to check in with their managers. They can also be flexible with the time “in the office” and allow their employees to work earlier or later depending on what is going on in their homes so they can complete their tasks.

Even though WFH may not be suitable for everybody, it can increase ownership and performance and can make people more focused and disciplined.