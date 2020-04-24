COVID-19 Trends of the Week: 4/24/20
More and more commercial real estate borrowers are reaching out to their loan servicers regarding forbearance. While landlords were pleasantly surprised with April commercial and residential rent collections, the forecast for May is cloudy and many fear they will not be able to pay their mortgages on time. Federal measures for tenants and landlords may help, but will they be enough to keep tenants and landlords solvent? Meanwhile, borrowers with loans in progress are finding lenders rewriting term sheets.
3. As Distressed Real Estate Seems Likely, Investors Play Offense, Too.
While investors worry about their own real estate portfolios, they are also preparing to capitalize on the likelihood that deals will fall apart and be repriced, investors will sell to preserve returns, new equity partners will be sought, and distressed debt will be up for sale. Investors are playing “two-thirds defense and one-third offense,” said Nadir Settles, managing director and head of New York office investments for Nuveen, this week during a webinar sponsored by Ariel Property Advisors.
