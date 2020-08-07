COVID-19 Trends of the Week: August 3-7

Facebook’s major lease a welcome sign for Manhattan’s office market

Office leasing in Manhattan is way down from the same time last year, but activity in July was six times higher than the previous month. Facebook’s 730,000-square-foot lease in the first week of August is another sign companies are still betting on in-person office space.

Facebook Closes on Massive NYC Office Expansion

New York Post

Office leasing volume increases in Manhattan

Real Estate Daily Beat

Life sciences sector continues to show strength

Life sciences space has continued to be in demand throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with many tenants doing essential work and new projects coming online. However, many companies in the segment raised significant capital in the first quarter, before the pandemic hit.

Life Sciences Shows Pandemic-Proof Potential

Commercial Property Executive

Sterling Bay Plans Lincoln Yards Life Sciences Hub

Crain’s Chicago Business

Officials call for eviction moratorium extensions

With eviction moratoriums set to expire in states and cities around the country, many officials have chosen to extend the emergency orders in light of the continued impact of the pandemic, including President Trump, who suggested he would act to stop evictions.

Cuomo Extends Eviction Ban Into September

Bisnow

California Legislative Leaders Ask Courts to Keep Coronavirus Eviction Ban in Place

San Diego Union-Tribune

Trump Says He May Act to Stop Evictions Amid Virus-Aid Talks

Yahoo Finance