COVID-19 Trends of the Week: August 3-7
- Aug 07, 2020
- Facebook’s major lease a welcome sign for Manhattan’s office market
Office leasing in Manhattan is way down from the same time last year, but activity in July was six times higher than the previous month. Facebook’s 730,000-square-foot lease in the first week of August is another sign companies are still betting on in-person office space.
- Life sciences sector continues to show strength
Life sciences space has continued to be in demand throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with many tenants doing essential work and new projects coming online. However, many companies in the segment raised significant capital in the first quarter, before the pandemic hit.
- Officials call for eviction moratorium extensions
With eviction moratoriums set to expire in states and cities around the country, many officials have chosen to extend the emergency orders in light of the continued impact of the pandemic, including President Trump, who suggested he would act to stop evictions.
