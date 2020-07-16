COVID-19 Trends of the Week: July 13-17

Real estate investors are asking themselves when will recovery begin. That’s hard to say when states where coronavirus cases are spiking are just now instituting restrictions and some are rolling back their reopenings.

Hotels and retail propel CMBS delinquencies.

The CMBS market continues to take a hit, with hotels and retail still responsible for most of the pain. This week, Trepp released figures showing 24.4 percent of all hotel CMBS to be delinquent in June. As for retail, 18.1 percent of all CMBS were delinquent. Other property types are faring much better: multi-family (3.4 percent), office (2.7 percent) and industrial (1.5 percent). Meanwhile, Blackstone announced it is liquidating its CMBS fund.

2. Virtual tours becoming “the industry standard.”

Apartment operators had been dabbling with video, 3-D and virtual tours prior to the pandemic. But the advent of coronavirus has made this technology a must-have in apartment leasing, and it has kept leasing offices busy while remaining physically closed. It’s almost certain that, even when leasing offices re-open, this technology will continue to appeal to a large group of apartment shoppers.

3. Outlook for industrial gets better and better.

JLL is predicting the need for industrial could reach 1 billion square feet by 2025, largely due to the meteoric growth of ecommerce. This week, Amazon, which is likely to be the biggest consumer of this space, signed a 300,000-square-foot lease on Chicago’s West Side and announced the development of an 820,000-square-foot fulfillment property in Austin.

