COVID-19 Trends of the Week: June 22-26
- Jun 26, 2020
This week, the economy showed slight improvement, including a higher than expected increase in home sales in May and slowing of the downturn in manufacturing. But new COVID-19 cases are spiking in a number of states and the specter of further lockdowns is looming. Here are the trends that shaped coronavirus coverage this week.
- Will the Fed bolster the shaky CMBS Market?
This week, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives petitioned the Fed to support the CMBS market, which has been rocked by missed loan payments in the hotel and retail markets, as well as other sectors. Delinquencies for portfolio lenders is a bit better. But there were concerns expressed this week for the smaller banks and credit unions that became more active post-financial crisis and have a higher exposure to commercial real estate loans than larger institutions.
Politicians Want Government to Rescue CMBS Market
Propmodo
US Outlook: Potential CMBS Litigation Arising From the 2020 Downturn
International Comparative Legal Guides
Credit Unions, Community Banks that Saved Commercial Real Estate Face Increased Risk
Mortgage Professional America
Landlords Take to the Courts to Demand Missed Rent During COVID-19
Commercial Observer
Before Covid, Landlords Had the Upper Hand in Restaurant Lease Negotiations. Now They’ll Settle for Tenants Who Can Make the monthly rent.
The Counter
10 Things Landlords and Tenants Should Take Away From COVID-19
Chain Store Age
Landlords Face Worst Ever Quarterly Rent Day In Deadly Embrace With Retailers
Forbes
With work-at-home and distance learning becoming long-term trends, multifamily designers, developers and operators are faced with the challenge of calming resident concerns, promoting wellness and managing density during the public health crisis and long term. Can a carefully designed indoor environment help us live longer?
Real Estate Organizations Collaborate on Best Practices for Buildings
The Cooperator
Designers Unlock Value in Vintage Buildings
Multi-Housing News
Could a Building Extend Your Lifespan?
Marketplace.org