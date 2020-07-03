COVID-19 Trends of the Week: June 29-July 3

The U.S. economy added 4.8 million positions in June, pushing down the unemployment rate from 13.3 percent to 11 percent. Gains were made across the economy, with only manufacturing shedding more jobs than it added. Could this be the start of a comeback? It could be, but gains were weighted in coastal cities and it is a far cry from pre-pandemic job figures.

Despite recent shocks, real estate execs remain confident.

Many commercial real estate executives are convinced that the coronavirus-related effects on the market are temporary. A weakened economy and an erratic stock market aside, they believe real estate fundamentals, particularly in multifamily and industrial, are still strong and that values won’t drop like they did following the financial crisis or stay down for as long.

2. Why industrial landlords sleep the soundest.

While the office, retail, hotel and multi-family markets are experiencing a significant slowdown in deal volume, warehouse and distribution real estate is humming along with new development announcements, investment deals and leases. The reason is pretty obvious: E-commerce is booming during the pandemic and its future is glowingly bright.

3. Lawmakers working to prevent housing crisis.

The slight improvement in employment figures aside, rent instability is expected to continue for some time. Some relief programs were extended and expanded this week in recognition of the severity of coronavirus’ impact and others were introduced. Most are targeted to help renters, but FHFA extended forbearance for relief for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac borrowers while maintaining a ban on evictions.

