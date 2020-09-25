COVID-19 Trends of the Week: Sept. 21-25

Weekly jobless claims unexpectedly inched up last week. Initial claims totaled 870,000, adjusted for seasonal fluctuations, up about 4,000 from the week before.

1. Co-living grows despite social distancing requirements.

When the pandemic started, many thought co-living was endangered. Who would want to live in close quarters with unrelated roommates during or after a pandemic? But co-living has risen to the occasion with new health protocols at a time when low-cost living arrangements are critically needed. Common, one of the largest and most agile players in this fledgling field, announced a major fundraising transaction raise this week.

2. Senior living executives are determined to change and thrive.

Sunrise Senior Living Facility Image by Sunrise Senior Living/CC BY-SA

The pandemic has had a profound effect on senior living facilities and the sector as a whole. But the crisis is also an important inflection point that will lead to significant change. In a report issued by the International Council on Active Aging and during a senior living conference, executives this week articulated some of the ways the industry can be stronger in terms of health, operations and financing.

3. A big name in retail real estate is getting smaller.

Brick and mortar retail sales have revived some since March, allowing retailer rent payments to increase a bit. But Brookfield, one of the nation’s largest mall owners, sent an ominous message about the property type’s future this week. It announced to employees that its retail workforce would be cut because it planned to own fewer malls. Meanwhile, retail survivors are unnerving mall owners as they opt to open smaller format stores.

