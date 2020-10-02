COVID-19 Trends of the Week: Sept. 28-Oct. 2

After inching up the previous week, U.S. jobless claims for the week ending Sept. 26 fell to a six-month low of 837,000. But this is the sixth week that claims have been between 800,000 and 900,000.

1. Single-family renter market gains new players.

Image by Markita Amesquita

Coronavirus has pushed many renters out to the suburbs. For those that want a single-family experience but aren’t ready to commit to a mortgage, there is a growing supply of single-family houses they can rent. This week, Nuveen and a couple of other big names in investing all announced they wanted to jump into that game.

2. The struggle is real for residents and landlords.



While further Federal relief remains on hold, multifamily rent payments continue to fall. The National Multifamily Housing Council reported a 90.1 percent collections rate (September 20), but many residents and landlords are not included in the tally. Meanwhile, a number of state eviction moratoriums expired this week-—some were renewed and some weren’t. Landlords are hoping that rental assistance is included whenever the next relief bill is passed.

3. Capital markets remain liquid while further trouble brews.



Commercial real estate defaults, particularly in retail and hotel, continue to mount, but capital is still flowing to real estate investors. While a Fitch Rating report this week estimated huge losses for U.S. life insurance companies, the Mortgage Bankers Association found that the total amount of commercial real estate debt grew by more than 1 percent in August.

