CPE Announces the 2019 Executives of the Year

Now in its 23rd year, the CPE Executive of the Year Awards program is adjudicated by a peer vote among leading executives from across the commercial real estate industry and based on accomplishments in the past year. Here's what made the winners stand out.

The editors of Commercial Property Executive are happy to present the win­ners of the 2019 Executive of the Year Awards. Now in their 23rd year, the awards honor top-level achievers in commercial real estate from develop­ment and investment to financing and technology. The first place winners and honorable mention awards were determined by a confidential vote of the CPE 100, a volunteer group of industry leaders.

READ THE E-BOOK

During another strong year—which also closed a dynamic decade for real estate—the leaders profiled here orchestrated record-breaking transac­tions and mergers, closed strategic acquisitions and further expanded their businesses through innovative decisions. The year was not without challenges, however. These executives also navigated a prolonged federal government shutdown, the expanding influence of the sharing economy and e-commerce, the ongoing trade war with China, a looming economic slowdown and political uncertainty.

The 2019 Executives of the Year were recognized by their peers, clients and employees not only for being leaders in traditional pathways but also for paving the way in emerging sectors, including coworking, co-living, short-term rentals, self storage, data centers and others.

EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

FIRST PLACE:

Brian Kingston
Senior Managing Partner, Brookfield Property Group, & CEO, Brookfield Property Partners

Brian Kingston
Brian Kingston

HONORABLE MENTION:

Daryl Carter
Founder, Chairman & CEO, Avanath Capital Management

Debra Cafaro
Chairman & CEO, Ventas

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Arne Sorenson
President & CEO, Marriott International

Arne Sorenson
Arne Sorenson

INVESTOR OF THE YEAR

FIRST PLACE:

Brian Kingston
Senior Managing Partner, Brookfield Property Group, & CEO, Brookfield Property Partners

Kathleen McCarthy & Ken Caplan
Global Co-Heads of Real Estate, Blackstone

HONORABLE MENTION:

Nathalie Palladitcheff
President & CEO Ivanhoé Cambridge

DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR

FIRST PLACE:

Matthew Kelly
CEO, JBG SMITH Properties

Jeff Blau
CEO, The Related Cos.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Matt Khourie
CEO, Trammell Crow Co.

SERVICE EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Bob Sulentic
President & CEO, CBRE Inc.

Christian Ulbrich
President & CEO, JLL

HONORABLE MENTION:

Hessam Nadji
President & CEO, Marcus & Millichap

FINANCIER OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Jeffery Hayward
Executive Vice President & Head of Multifamily, Fannie Mae

HONORABLE MENTION:

Kathy Farrell
Commercial Real Estate Head Truist

Angela Mago
President, KeyBank Real Estate Capital

INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Aaron Block
Co-Founder & Managing Partner, MetaProp

HONORABLE MENTION:

Jeffrey Berman
General Partner, Camber Creek

Camille Renshaw
Co-Founder & CEO, Brokers + Engineers

OFFICE PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Brian Kingston
Senior Managing Partner, Brookfield Property Group, & CEO, Brookfield Property Partners

Matthew Kelly
CEO, JBG SMITH Properties

HONORABLE MENTION:

Jeffrey Hines
President & CEO, Hines

RETAIL PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Sandeep Mathrani

HONORABLE MENTION:

Jodie McLean
CEO, EDENS

David Simon
Chairman & CEO, Simon Property Group

HOTEL/HOSPITALITY PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Arne Sorenson
President & CEO, Marriott International

HONORABLE MENTION:

Thomas Baltimore
Chairman, President & CEO, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Christopher Nassetta
President & CEO, Hilton Worldwide

INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Hamid Moghadam
Chairman & CEO, Prologis

HONORABLE MENTION:

Robert Chapman
CEO, CenterPoint Properties

James Connor
Chairman & CEO, Duke Realty Corp.

MULTIFAMILY PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Sue Ansel
President & CEO, Gables Residential

HONORABLE MENTION:

Bruce Beal
President, Related Cos.

Michael Schall
President & CEO, Esssex Property Trust

NET LEASE PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Stan Johnson
CEO & President, Stan Johnson Co.

John Park
President, W.P. Carey

HONORABLE MENTION:

Camille Renshaw
Co-Founder & CEO, Brokers + Engineers

SPECIALTY PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Debra Cafaro
Chairman & CEO, Ventas

HONORABLE MENTION:

Joe Margolis
CEO, Extra Space Storage

A. William Stein
CEO, Digital Realty Trust

READ THE E-BOOK

Regions