CPE Announces the 2019 Executives of the Year
- Jan 31, 2020
The editors of Commercial Property Executive are happy to present the winners of the 2019 Executive of the Year Awards. Now in their 23rd year, the awards honor top-level achievers in commercial real estate from development and investment to financing and technology. The first place winners and honorable mention awards were determined by a confidential vote of the CPE 100, a volunteer group of industry leaders.
During another strong year—which also closed a dynamic decade for real estate—the leaders profiled here orchestrated record-breaking transactions and mergers, closed strategic acquisitions and further expanded their businesses through innovative decisions. The year was not without challenges, however. These executives also navigated a prolonged federal government shutdown, the expanding influence of the sharing economy and e-commerce, the ongoing trade war with China, a looming economic slowdown and political uncertainty.
The 2019 Executives of the Year were recognized by their peers, clients and employees not only for being leaders in traditional pathways but also for paving the way in emerging sectors, including coworking, co-living, short-term rentals, self storage, data centers and others.
EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR
FIRST PLACE:
Brian Kingston
Senior Managing Partner, Brookfield Property Group, & CEO, Brookfield Property Partners
HONORABLE MENTION:
Daryl Carter
Founder, Chairman & CEO, Avanath Capital Management
Debra Cafaro
Chairman & CEO, Ventas
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Arne Sorenson
President & CEO, Marriott International
INVESTOR OF THE YEAR
FIRST PLACE:
Brian Kingston
Senior Managing Partner, Brookfield Property Group, & CEO, Brookfield Property Partners
Kathleen McCarthy & Ken Caplan
Global Co-Heads of Real Estate, Blackstone
HONORABLE MENTION:
Nathalie Palladitcheff
President & CEO Ivanhoé Cambridge
DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR
FIRST PLACE:
Matthew Kelly
CEO, JBG SMITH Properties
Jeff Blau
CEO, The Related Cos.
HONORABLE MENTION:
Matt Khourie
CEO, Trammell Crow Co.
SERVICE EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:
FIRST PLACE:
Bob Sulentic
President & CEO, CBRE Inc.
Christian Ulbrich
President & CEO, JLL
HONORABLE MENTION:
Hessam Nadji
President & CEO, Marcus & Millichap
FINANCIER OF THE YEAR:
FIRST PLACE:
Jeffery Hayward
Executive Vice President & Head of Multifamily, Fannie Mae
HONORABLE MENTION:
Kathy Farrell
Commercial Real Estate Head Truist
Angela Mago
President, KeyBank Real Estate Capital
INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR:
FIRST PLACE:
Aaron Block
Co-Founder & Managing Partner, MetaProp
HONORABLE MENTION:
Jeffrey Berman
General Partner, Camber Creek
Camille Renshaw
Co-Founder & CEO, Brokers + Engineers
OFFICE PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:
FIRST PLACE:
Brian Kingston
Senior Managing Partner, Brookfield Property Group, & CEO, Brookfield Property Partners
Matthew Kelly
CEO, JBG SMITH Properties
HONORABLE MENTION:
Jeffrey Hines
President & CEO, Hines
RETAIL PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:
FIRST PLACE:
Sandeep Mathrani
HONORABLE MENTION:
Jodie McLean
CEO, EDENS
David Simon
Chairman & CEO, Simon Property Group
HOTEL/HOSPITALITY PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:
FIRST PLACE:
Arne Sorenson
President & CEO, Marriott International
HONORABLE MENTION:
Thomas Baltimore
Chairman, President & CEO, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Christopher Nassetta
President & CEO, Hilton Worldwide
INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:
FIRST PLACE:
Hamid Moghadam
Chairman & CEO, Prologis
HONORABLE MENTION:
Robert Chapman
CEO, CenterPoint Properties
James Connor
Chairman & CEO, Duke Realty Corp.
MULTIFAMILY PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:
FIRST PLACE:
Sue Ansel
President & CEO, Gables Residential
HONORABLE MENTION:
Bruce Beal
President, Related Cos.
Michael Schall
President & CEO, Esssex Property Trust
NET LEASE PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:
FIRST PLACE:
Stan Johnson
CEO & President, Stan Johnson Co.
John Park
President, W.P. Carey
HONORABLE MENTION:
Camille Renshaw
Co-Founder & CEO, Brokers + Engineers
SPECIALTY PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:
FIRST PLACE:
Debra Cafaro
Chairman & CEO, Ventas
HONORABLE MENTION:
Joe Margolis
CEO, Extra Space Storage
A. William Stein
CEO, Digital Realty Trust