CPE Announces the 2019 Executives of the Year

The editors of Commercial Property Executive are happy to present the win­ners of the 2019 Executive of the Year Awards. Now in their 23rd year, the awards honor top-level achievers in commercial real estate from develop­ment and investment to financing and technology. The first place winners and honorable mention awards were determined by a confidential vote of the CPE 100, a volunteer group of industry leaders.

READ THE E-BOOK

During another strong year—which also closed a dynamic decade for real estate—the leaders profiled here orchestrated record-breaking transac­tions and mergers, closed strategic acquisitions and further expanded their businesses through innovative decisions. The year was not without challenges, however. These executives also navigated a prolonged federal government shutdown, the expanding influence of the sharing economy and e-commerce, the ongoing trade war with China, a looming economic slowdown and political uncertainty.

The 2019 Executives of the Year were recognized by their peers, clients and employees not only for being leaders in traditional pathways but also for paving the way in emerging sectors, including coworking, co-living, short-term rentals, self storage, data centers and others.

EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

FIRST PLACE:

Brian Kingston

Senior Managing Partner, Brookfield Property Group, & CEO, Brookfield Property Partners

Brian Kingston

HONORABLE MENTION:

Daryl Carter

Founder, Chairman & CEO, Avanath Capital Management

Debra Cafaro

Chairman & CEO, Ventas

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Arne Sorenson

President & CEO, Marriott International

Arne Sorenson

INVESTOR OF THE YEAR

FIRST PLACE:

Brian Kingston

Senior Managing Partner, Brookfield Property Group, & CEO, Brookfield Property Partners

Kathleen McCarthy & Ken Caplan

Global Co-Heads of Real Estate, Blackstone

HONORABLE MENTION:

Nathalie Palladitcheff

President & CEO Ivanhoé Cambridge

DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR

FIRST PLACE:

Matthew Kelly

CEO, JBG SMITH Properties

Jeff Blau

CEO, The Related Cos.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Matt Khourie

CEO, Trammell Crow Co.

SERVICE EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Bob Sulentic

President & CEO, CBRE Inc.

Christian Ulbrich

President & CEO, JLL

HONORABLE MENTION:

Hessam Nadji

President & CEO, Marcus & Millichap

FINANCIER OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Jeffery Hayward

Executive Vice President & Head of Multifamily, Fannie Mae

HONORABLE MENTION:

Kathy Farrell

Commercial Real Estate Head Truist

Angela Mago

President, KeyBank Real Estate Capital

INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Aaron Block

Co-Founder & Managing Partner, MetaProp

HONORABLE MENTION:

Jeffrey Berman

General Partner, Camber Creek

Camille Renshaw

Co-Founder & CEO, Brokers + Engineers

OFFICE PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Brian Kingston

Senior Managing Partner, Brookfield Property Group, & CEO, Brookfield Property Partners

Matthew Kelly

CEO, JBG SMITH Properties

HONORABLE MENTION:

Jeffrey Hines

President & CEO, Hines

RETAIL PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Sandeep Mathrani

HONORABLE MENTION:

Jodie McLean

CEO, EDENS

David Simon

Chairman & CEO, Simon Property Group

HOTEL/HOSPITALITY PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Arne Sorenson

President & CEO, Marriott International

HONORABLE MENTION:

Thomas Baltimore

Chairman, President & CEO, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Christopher Nassetta

President & CEO, Hilton Worldwide

INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Hamid Moghadam

Chairman & CEO, Prologis

HONORABLE MENTION:

Robert Chapman

CEO, CenterPoint Properties

James Connor

Chairman & CEO, Duke Realty Corp.

MULTIFAMILY PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Sue Ansel

President & CEO, Gables Residential

HONORABLE MENTION:

Bruce Beal

President, Related Cos.

Michael Schall

President & CEO, Esssex Property Trust

NET LEASE PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Stan Johnson

CEO & President, Stan Johnson Co.

John Park

President, W.P. Carey

HONORABLE MENTION:

Camille Renshaw

Co-Founder & CEO, Brokers + Engineers

SPECIALTY PROPERTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR:

FIRST PLACE:

Debra Cafaro

Chairman & CEO, Ventas

HONORABLE MENTION:

Joe Margolis

CEO, Extra Space Storage

A. William Stein

CEO, Digital Realty Trust

READ THE E-BOOK