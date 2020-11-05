CPE Names 2020 Distinguished Achievement Award Winners
The 10th edition of the awards program honors the industry’s outstanding deals, projects and professionals.
- Nov 05, 2020
At the close of the first day of the CPE–MHN 2020 Summit, Commercial Property Executive announced the winners of its 2020 Distinguished Achievement Awards. The presentation, held virtually for the first time in its 10 years, recognized a mix of the year’s most notable transactions, developments and current and future industry leaders.
The judging panel of senior industry professionals included:
- Zoe Hughes, CEO, NAREIM
- Jay Epstein, Partner, DLA Piper
- Melina Cordero, Managing Director, Institutional Properties, Retail, CBRE Capital Markets
- Nancy Ruddy, Principal, CetraRuddy
See below for our list of the 2020 CPE Distinguished Achievement Award Winners:
Broker of the Year
- Gold: Andrew Daitch, Marcus & Millichap
- Silver: Beau Beery, Coldwell Banker Commercial
Best Corporate Social Responsibility Program
- Gold: Lee & Associates
Best Corporate Strategy
- Gold: Columbia Property Trust
Best Design
- Gold: TWA Hotel, MCR Hotels
- Silver: One Manhattan West, SOM
- Bronze: Epic, Hudson Pacific Properties
- Bronze: 799 Broadway, Columbia Property Trust and Normandy Fund
Best Development
- Gold: TWA Hotel, MCR Hotels
- Silver: Midtown Union, Granite Properties
- Bronze: Epic, Hudson Pacific Properties
Best Finance
- Gold: The Wharf, Hoffman-Madison Waterfront
Best Green Initiative
- Gold: Hudson Pacific Properties
- Silver: Delta Cube by Aligned Energy
Best Investment Transaction: Portfolio
- Gold: Aragon Portfolio, Newmark Knight Frank
- Silver: RPT Realty Partnership With GIC
- Bronze: Colorado Industrial Portfolio, Etkin Johnson
Best Investment Transaction: Single Property
- Gold: I-4 Logistics Center, Dalfen Industrial
Best Lease
- Honorable Mention: Moffett Towers, Newmark Knight Frank
Property Manager of the Year
- Gold: Alice Myers, Kennedy Wilson
Rising Star
- Gold: Whitson Huffman, Capital Square
- Silver: David Khukhashvili, Ariel Property Advisors
- Bronze: Taylor Arnett, CapRock Partners
- Bronze: Jonathon McClellan and Kyle Baskin, Marcus & Millichap
- Honorable Mention: Sam Higgins, M&T Bank
Best Technology
- Gold: Tour24
Best Design: Unbuilt
- Gold: One Westside, Hudson Pacific Properties