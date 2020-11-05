CPE Names 2020 Distinguished Achievement Award Winners

TWA Hotel. Image courtesy of MCR Hotels

At the close of the first day of the CPE–MHN 2020 Summit, Commercial Property Executive announced the winners of its 2020 Distinguished Achievement Awards. The presentation, held virtually for the first time in its 10 years, recognized a mix of the year’s most notable transactions, developments and current and future industry leaders.

The judging panel of senior industry professionals included:

Zoe Hughes, CEO, NAREIM

Jay Epstein, Partner, DLA Piper

Melina Cordero, Managing Director, Institutional Properties, Retail, CBRE Capital Markets

Nancy Ruddy, Principal, CetraRuddy

See below for our list of the 2020 CPE Distinguished Achievement Award Winners:

Broker of the Year

Gold: Andrew Daitch, Marcus & Millichap

Silver: Beau Beery, Coldwell Banker Commercial

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Program

Gold: Lee & Associates

Best Corporate Strategy

Gold: Columbia Property Trust

Best Design

Gold: TWA Hotel, MCR Hotels

Silver: One Manhattan West, SOM

Bronze: Epic, Hudson Pacific Properties

Bronze: 799 Broadway, Columbia Property Trust and Normandy Fund

Best Development

Gold: TWA Hotel, MCR Hotels

Silver: Midtown Union, Granite Properties

Bronze: Epic, Hudson Pacific Properties

Best Finance

Gold: The Wharf, Hoffman-Madison Waterfront

Best Green Initiative

Gold: Hudson Pacific Properties

Silver: Delta Cube by Aligned Energy

Best Investment Transaction: Portfolio

Gold: Aragon Portfolio, Newmark Knight Frank

Silver: RPT Realty Partnership With GIC

Bronze: Colorado Industrial Portfolio, Etkin Johnson

Best Investment Transaction: Single Property

Gold: I-4 Logistics Center, Dalfen Industrial

Best Lease

Honorable Mention: Moffett Towers, Newmark Knight Frank

Property Manager of the Year

Gold: Alice Myers, Kennedy Wilson

Rising Star

Gold: Whitson Huffman, Capital Square

Silver: David Khukhashvili, Ariel Property Advisors

Bronze: Taylor Arnett, CapRock Partners

Bronze: Jonathon McClellan and Kyle Baskin, Marcus & Millichap

Honorable Mention: Sam Higgins, M&T Bank

Best Technology

Gold: Tour24

Best Design: Unbuilt