CPE Names 2020 Distinguished Achievement Award Winners

The 10th edition of the awards program honors the industry’s outstanding deals, projects and professionals.
TWA Hotel. Image courtesy of MCR Hotels

At the close of the first day of the CPEMHN 2020 Summit, Commercial Property Executive announced the winners of its 2020 Distinguished Achievement Awards. The presentation, held virtually for the first time in its 10 years, recognized a mix of the year’s most notable transactions, developments and current and future industry leaders.

The judging panel of senior industry professionals included:

  • Zoe Hughes, CEO, NAREIM
  • Jay Epstein, Partner, DLA Piper
  • Melina Cordero, Managing Director, Institutional Properties, Retail, CBRE Capital Markets
  • Nancy Ruddy, Principal, CetraRuddy

See below for our list of the 2020 CPE Distinguished Achievement Award Winners:

Broker of the Year

  • Gold: Andrew Daitch, Marcus & Millichap
  • Silver: Beau Beery, Coldwell Banker Commercial

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Program

  • Gold: Lee & Associates

Best Corporate Strategy

  • Gold: Columbia Property Trust

Best Design

  • Gold: TWA Hotel, MCR Hotels
  • Silver: One Manhattan West, SOM
  • Bronze: Epic, Hudson Pacific Properties
  • Bronze: 799 Broadway, Columbia Property Trust and Normandy Fund

Best Development

  • Gold: TWA Hotel, MCR Hotels
  • Silver: Midtown Union, Granite Properties
  • Bronze: Epic, Hudson Pacific Properties

Best Finance

  • Gold: The Wharf, Hoffman-Madison Waterfront

Best Green Initiative

  • Gold: Hudson Pacific Properties
  • Silver: Delta Cube by Aligned Energy

Best Investment Transaction: Portfolio

  • Gold: Aragon Portfolio, Newmark Knight Frank
  • Silver: RPT Realty Partnership With GIC
  • Bronze: Colorado Industrial Portfolio, Etkin Johnson

Best Investment Transaction: Single Property

  • Gold: I-4 Logistics Center, Dalfen Industrial

Best Lease

  • Honorable Mention: Moffett Towers, Newmark Knight Frank

Property Manager of the Year

  • Gold: Alice Myers, Kennedy Wilson

Rising Star

  • Gold: Whitson Huffman, Capital Square
  • Silver: David Khukhashvili, Ariel Property Advisors
  • Bronze: Taylor Arnett, CapRock Partners
  • Bronze: Jonathon McClellan and Kyle Baskin, Marcus & Millichap
  • Honorable Mention: Sam Higgins, M&T Bank

Best Technology

  • Gold: Tour24

Best Design: Unbuilt

  • Gold: One Westside, Hudson Pacific Properties

