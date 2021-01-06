CPE Poll: 2021 Business Challenges
CPE has a new poll! We want to know which of the following will present the biggest challenge for your company in 2021, due to the effects of COVID-19.
- Jan 04, 2021
Last month, we wanted to know when you thought the majority of office employees would return to their offices.
Of the total respondents, 42 percent said 12 months. Read on to see the results.