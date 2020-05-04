CPE Poll: Back to Business After COVID-19
CPE has a new poll! We want to know how long before business gets back to normal following the coronavirus.
- May 04, 2020
Last month, we wanted to know what you thought would be the most significant impact of the coronavirus on commercial real estate.
Of the total respondents, 40 percent said reduced leasing activity. Read on to see the results.