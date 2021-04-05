CPE Poll: Federal Infrastructure Investment
CPE has a new poll! We want to know if a large-scale Federal infrastructure investment would be beneficial to your business.
- By
- Apr 05, 2021
CPE has a new poll! We want to know if a large-scale Federal infrastructure investment would be beneficial to your business.
Last month, we wanted to know how prepared the properties you own, manage or represent are for an extended interruption of power, water or similar emergency.
Of the total respondents, 75 percent said they were rRead on to see the results.