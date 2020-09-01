CPE Poll: Policy Issues
CPE has a new poll! We want to know which of the following commercial policy issues is of most concern to you as we approach the election.
- Sep 01, 2020
Last month, we wanted to know what were the issues most influencing your decision to reopen your space.
Of the total respondents, 58 percent said health concerns. Read on to see the results.