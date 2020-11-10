CPE Poll: Stimulus Package
CPE has a new poll! Now that the election has passed, we want to know how confident you are that a new stimulus package will be enacted by the end of the year.
- Nov 10, 2020
Last month, we wanted to know how you were preparing for a potential second wave of COVID-19.
Of the total respondents, 50 percent said no change; continuing protocols. Read on to see the results.