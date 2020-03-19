CPE's 2012 Stars to Watch: Rising Leaders in Commercial Real Estate

CPE's 2012 Stars to Watch include 12 movers and shakers from different parts of the industry. This expanded online-only presentation of their accomplishments (summarized in CPE's March 2012 issue) features insights from their own learning experiences, their advice for a successful climb up the real estate ladder, plus observations from their clients, colleagues and bosses provide about what these rising stars bring to the table.

CPE’s 2012 Stars to Watch include 12 movers and shakers from different parts of the industry. This expanded online-only presentation of their accomplishments (summarized in CPE’s March 2012 issue) features insights from their own learning experiences, their advice for a successful climb up the real estate ladder, plus observations from their clients, colleagues and bosses about what these rising stars bring to the table.

Bryce Aberg, Cassidy Turley BRE Commercial

Jessica Beers, UGL Services

David Cheikin, Brookfield Office Properties

Maggie Coleman, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

Ryan Kass, Newmark Knight Frank

Mark Manheimer, Cole Real Estate Investments

Brian O’Neill Jr., O’Neill Properties Group

Ryan Reid, CBRE Capital Markets

Jake Roberts, Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.

Rachel Rosenberg, RKF

Stephen Rosetta, Cushman & Wakefield Inc.

Larry Sloan, Behringer Harvard

Regions