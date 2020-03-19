CPE's 2012 Stars to Watch: Rising Leaders in Commercial Real Estate

CPE's 2012 Stars to Watch include 12 movers and shakers from different parts of the industry. This expanded online-only presentation of their accomplishments (summarized in CPE's March 2012 issue) features insights from their own learning experiences, their advice for a successful climb up the real estate ladder, plus observations from their clients, colleagues and bosses provide about what these rising stars bring to the table.