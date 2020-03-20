CPE’s Coronavirus Coverage

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold across the U.S. and the world, Commercial Property Executive is covering the health crisis through daily news updates, features and expert advice to help inform and guide our readers through this unprecedented time.

Our latest coverage (updated daily):

NYC Owners, Service Union Agree on Coronavirus Relief

The deal is intended to ease the medical and financial effects on 60,000 local members of the nation’s largest service union, SEIU 32BJ.

Coronavirus Forces Brokers to Go Remote

Here’s how the biggest real estate agencies are adapting to their challenges of working from home.

Industry Groups Urge Cities to Allow Construction

Keeping infrastructure and other basic services functioning is essential business, construction industry trade groups say.

As Unemployment Mounts, GDP Forecast Takes Big Drop

The coronavirus will shift the property market in reverse, but the degree of the setback will vary by region, market and sector, according to a new report by UBS Asset Management

What You Should Know About Coronavirus and Leasing

An update on how the pandemic is affecting the job market, oil prices, manufacturing and other aspects of the economy.

Coronavirus Strikes Global Real Estate Market

The coronavirus will shift the property market in reverse, but the degree of the setback will vary by region, market and sector, according to a new report by UBS Asset Management.

Simon Shutters U.S. Malls Amid Virus Scare

The retail investor-operator is shuttering its 204 properties across the country until March 29.

City, State Officials Halt Commercial Evictions

Officials are stepping in to mitigate the pandemic’s economic impact on tenants.

Why Coronavirus Will Hit Hotel REITs Hardest

Fitch Ratings’ Stephen Boyd provides a segment-by-segment preview of how real estate investment trusts may weather the storm.

COVID-19 and REIT Cap Rates

Early signs point to resilience for sectors experiencing tailwinds from structural demand changes, notes CenterSquare’s Scott Crowe.

Casinos Join Coronavirus Closure Rush

The states of Nevada, New Jersey and Connecticut are forcing hotel and casino properties to temporarily shut their doors.

Commercial Real Estate Finding It’s Not Immune to Coronavirus

Monday’s giant sell-off in the stock market, combined with announcements of increasingly draconian closures of businesses, is moving the market toward a steep cutback in transactions.

The Front Line: How Property Managers Cope With COVID-19

Building operators are relying on their business continuity plans to keep buildings running during this crisis.