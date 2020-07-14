Continental Realty Expands in NYC, Names SVP

Josh Dinstein, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, Continental Realty Corp. Image courtesy of Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corp. has selected industry veteran Josh Dinstein to lead the company’s expansion in New York City. In his new role as senior vice president of acquisitions, he will also oversee the firm’s retail acquisition team. The announcement comes less than four months after CRC welcomed Amanda Kimbers as senior investor relations associate.

With more than two decades of experience, Dinstein joins the company from Garrison Investment Group. As managing director, he was responsible for retail property investment, strategy, development, leasing, management and disposition. Before that, he was a portfolio manager in the special situations group at Kimco Realty Corp. and oversaw investing in distressed retailers and grocery chains.

Dinstein holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University. He is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers, the Urban Land Institute and the Turnaround Management Association.